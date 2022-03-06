SHEHU, ANISA N

Arrest Date/Time: 03/06/2022 | 04:47

Date of Birth: 03/19/1989 Age: 32 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 204 NE JEFFERSON CIRCLE N, SAINT PETERSBURG, FL 33702

Occupation: COMMERCIAL CLEANER in CLERMONT

Arrest Location: 3755 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

Recommended for you