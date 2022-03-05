SHELLY, AUSTIN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 06:51

Date of Birth: 03/13/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2016 NE 17TH CT, FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33305

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 3700 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 3 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

