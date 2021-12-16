SHEPPARD, GEORGE NURAL

Arrest Date/Time: 12/16/2021 | 18:41

Date of Birth: 09/03/1956 Age: 65 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: AARON RODDY - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD189748 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009178

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

