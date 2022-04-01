SHERIDAN, SCOTT DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 04/01/2022 | 19:58

Date of Birth: 12/21/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CLERK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 2700 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

