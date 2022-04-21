SHERROD, ROBERT LEWIS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/21/2022 | 00:34

Date of Birth: 12/27/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: , ORLANDO, FL

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in BIG PINE

Arrest Location: BARRY AVE, LITTLE TORCH

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD067801 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003203

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b2 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

