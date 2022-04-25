SHIADEK, JOHNATHAN CHARLES

Arrest Date/Time: 04/24/2022 | 18:33

Date of Birth: 10/25/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 636 CABRERA ST, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CEO in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 1300 27 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD070385 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003321

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.03.2 BATTERY

