SHIELDS, GREGORY TRAVIS

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 08:43

Date of Birth: 04/15/1982 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 15681 US HWY 301, CITRA, FL 32881

Occupation: ROOFER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD079720 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003775

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you