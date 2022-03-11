SHINE, ARTHUR KENDALL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/10/2022 | 23:51

Date of Birth: 02/22/1990 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1020 EMMA STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SECURITY in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 301 WHITE STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS