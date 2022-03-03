SHIVERDECKER, GARY JASON

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 17:04

Date of Birth: 10/09/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: PO BOX 1033, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 19 GOLF CLUB DRIVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939.1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

