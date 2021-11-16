SHOOK, DAVID ANTHONY

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/15/2021 | 22:16
Date of Birth: 06/02/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1706 MATTHEWS AVENUE, JONESBORO, AR 72401
Occupation: NONE
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: DAVID STUBBLEFIELD - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174467 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008326
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION