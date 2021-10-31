Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/31/2021 | 15:32
Date of Birth: 04/04/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: B
Address: 1185 20TH ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: US1, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN MARTIN-REYES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166920 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007903
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL