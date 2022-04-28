SIBLEY, SCOTT

Arrest Date/Time: 04/28/2022 | 14:00

Date of Birth: 01/28/1967 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 420 12TH ST, FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33315

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072713 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003451

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION