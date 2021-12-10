SIDES, ROBERT JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 12/10/2021 | 16:09

Date of Birth: 01/12/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 90 MARINA AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 90 MARINA AVE / 99.6 MM OC, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR MORALES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD183970 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008886

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 775.13.5a FAIL TO REG AS CRIM REG

