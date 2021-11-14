SIEBERT, DENNIS LEE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 23:26
Date of Birth: 12/26/1969 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W
Address: STREETS OF BROWARD, BROWARD, FL 33315
Occupation: CONSTRUCTION in PLANTATION
Arrest Location: 3981 OCEAN TER, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173491 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008284
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION