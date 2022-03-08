SIEVERT, CHRISTOPHER A

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 01:27

Date of Birth: 02/24/1971 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 101644 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33034

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 95MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD039768 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001851

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH