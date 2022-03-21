SIGLER, ANGELA C

Arrest Date/Time: 03/20/2022 | 23:40

Date of Birth: 10/11/1985 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 22814 OVERSEAS HWY, CUDJOE, FL 33041

Occupation: SUPERVISOR in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: US1, SUGARLOAF

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD047946 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002276

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.031 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES

