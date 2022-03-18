SILVA, JOSEPH IGNACIO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 13:43

Date of Birth: 02/17/1995 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Not Available

Occupation: DRN MOVING in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: Not Available

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

