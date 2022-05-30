Arrest Date/Time: 05/30/2022 | 01:34

Date of Birth: 08/13/1993 Age: 28 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 820 31 AVE, MIAMI, FL 3926

Occupation: STRIPPER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: 102400 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD094074 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004392

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you