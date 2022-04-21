SIMMERS, PHILLIP LESLIE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/21/2022 | 07:36

Date of Birth: 09/26/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: BOCA CHICA RD, GEIGER KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD067950 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003205

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you