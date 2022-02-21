SIMMONS, JOHN PATRICK

Arrest Date/Time: 02/20/2022 | 23:54

Date of Birth: 08/24/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 57 GARLAND DRIVE, AMHERST, NY 14226

Occupation: SALES ASSOCIATE in AMHERST

Arrest Location: 202 DUVAL STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT