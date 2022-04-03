SIMMS, LATASHA AIDA

Arrest Date/Time: 04/02/2022 | 22:36

Date of Birth: 11/25/1995 Age: 26 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5051 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you