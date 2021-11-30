SINGLETON, DANIEL DEVERALL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/30/2021 | 03:24

Date of Birth: 07/26/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 19 LAKE SHORE DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 103900 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181214 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008669

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you