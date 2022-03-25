SINGLETON, TROY CURTIS

Arrest Date/Time: 03/24/2022 | 23:06

Date of Birth: 03/11/1967 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 2731 17 AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33035

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD050466 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002384

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR