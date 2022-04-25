SKELLEY, HEATHER ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/25/2022 | 17:07

Date of Birth: 02/25/1970 Age: 52 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 29005 MARIGOLD DR, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: TEACHER

Arrest Location: US1,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD070945 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003360

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

