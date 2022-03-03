SKELLEY, HEATHER ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 21:26

Date of Birth: 02/25/1970 Age: 52 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 29005 MARIGOLD DR, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: TEACHER

Arrest Location: US-1, RAMROD

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANTHONY BUSCEMI - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD036311 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001717

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

