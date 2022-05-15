SMITH, CARRIELEE ROSALINE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/14/2022 | 23:25

Date of Birth: 03/31/1998 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 884 14TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33034

Occupation: CASHIER

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD083551 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003962

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR