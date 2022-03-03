SMITH, EDWARD LIANDRO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/03/2022 | 05:50

Date of Birth: 09/03/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 26908 135TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: WEDLET JEAN JACQUES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD036578 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001724

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

