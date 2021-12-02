SMITH, JOHN KEVIN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/02/2021 | 13:47

Date of Birth: 03/23/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 981 83 OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: MECHANIC in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 11587 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: TOMMY DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1

Incident #: MCSO21CAD175518 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008386

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you