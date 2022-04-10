Arrest Date/Time: 04/10/2022 | 05:45

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995 Age: 26 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 2400 5TH ST, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33312

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1 KNIGHTS KEY BLVD, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD060886 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002905

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY