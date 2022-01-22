SMITH, KASEY AMANDA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/21/2022 | 23:07

Date of Birth: 07/03/1985 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1221 MOSS ACRES ROAD, KANNAPOLIS, NC 28081

Occupation: CHAIN LEADER in MONROE

Arrest Location: 38801 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: TYLER BLANTON - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012077 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000611

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY