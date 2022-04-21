SMITH, KEITH OZERO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/18/2022 | 15:53

Date of Birth: 06/02/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3220 PLAZA ST, MIAMI, FL 33133

Occupation: COOK

Arrest Location: 53 HIGHPOINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD066148 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003139

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

