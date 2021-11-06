SMITH, KELLY MARIE

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/06/2021 | 17:02
Date of Birth: 04/17/1979 Age: 42 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 936 LA PALOMA RD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: CUSTOM CABINETS in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: 936 LA PALOMA RD 102 MM OC, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DYLLON HANSEN - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A3
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169865 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008085
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY