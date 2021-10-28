SMITH, PATRICK K

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 09:59
Date of Birth: 01/04/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 36850 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043
Occupation: PARK RANGER
Arrest Location: 10 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSE HERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU
Incident #: MCSO21CAD164726 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007775
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT