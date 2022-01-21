SMITH, STEPHANIE MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/21/2022 | 13:21

Date of Birth: 07/31/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 106003 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: BARTENDER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 106003 overseas hwy, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSE HERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD011844 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000587

Charges: 4 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 827.04.1b CONTRIB DELINQ MINOR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.36 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 4 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2c CRUELTY TOWARD CHILD

