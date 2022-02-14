SMITH, TIMOTHY WAYNE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/14/2022 | 00:23

Date of Birth: 04/09/1960 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 87 ANDREWS DRIVE, ATLANTA, GA 30305

Occupation: CEO in ATLANTA

Arrest Location: ANCHOR DR, OCEAN REEF

Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD025805 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001223

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you