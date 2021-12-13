SMITHEY, JAMES NICHOLAS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/13/2021 | 14:10

Date of Birth: 12/24/1979 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 95350 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: MAINTENANCE in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: MICHAEL ONSGARD - MCSO\DIST 4/5 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188010 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009063

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 836.10.1 INTIMIDATION

