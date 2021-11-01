SMITHROVITCH, JOSEPH EDWARD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/01/2021 | 16:10
Date of Birth: 01/18/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 551 PARK DRIVE, ROCKLAND, FL 33040
Occupation: ROBOTICS TECHNICIAN
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167486 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007937
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION