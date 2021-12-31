SNOW, KHALIA TONETTE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/31/2021 | 03:23

Date of Birth: 11/21/1985 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: B

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 3491 ROOSEVELT BLVD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEX FIERRO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD197329 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009557

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT