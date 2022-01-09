SOLOVE, DANIEL ISAAC

Arrest Date/Time: 01/09/2022 | 02:47

Date of Birth: 09/30/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 26965 SHANNAHAN RD, RAMROD KEY, FL 33040

Occupation: OWNER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 26965 SHANNAHAN RD/27 MM GU, RAMROD

Arresting Officer/Agency: MICHAEL WATKINS - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD004522 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000243

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

