SONDAG, JEROME EDWARD

Arrest Date/Time: 12/29/2021 | 12:51

Date of Birth: 10/08/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 101 LISBON CT, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: CAPTAIN in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: GIL GONZALEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196395 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009501

Charges: None 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

