Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 19:41
Date of Birth: 01/22/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 101 63 ST OCEAN WEST, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170431 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008119
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY