SOSA, CARLOS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 08:38

Date of Birth: 01/22/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 134 24TH TERRACE, CAPE CORAL, FL 33909

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD170160 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008105

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

