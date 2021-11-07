SOSA, CARLOS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 08:38
Date of Birth: 01/22/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 134 24TH TERRACE, CAPE CORAL, FL 33909
Occupation: NONE
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170160 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008105
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION