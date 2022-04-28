Arrest Date/Time: 04/28/2022 | 00:00

Date of Birth: 12/18/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 861 2 ST, MIAMI, FL 33128

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: LONG KEY BRID / 63 MM - 66 MM,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072710 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003460

Charges: 3 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 379.401.2b1 CONSERVATION

Recommended for you