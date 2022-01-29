SOSULSKY, ANATOLY MARK

Arrest Date/Time: 01/29/2022 | 03:39

Date of Birth: 10/13/1957 Age: 64 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1409 LARID ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DRIVER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: SOUTH END,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER SCHWARTZ - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD016348 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000776

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR