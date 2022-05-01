SOUDER, ANDREW MATTHEW

Arrest Date/Time: 05/01/2022 | 17:41

Date of Birth: 05/18/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30550 17TH LANE, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074315 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003551

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

