SPARKS, DARREN ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 09:31

Date of Birth: 08/02/1976 Age: 45 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4803 SUNSET CT, CAPE CORAL, FL 33904

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043863 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002082

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

