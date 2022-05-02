Arrest Date/Time: 05/01/2022 | 23:28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 381 CARIBBEAN DR, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 381 CARIBBEAN DR EAST, SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074423 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003558

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 741.31.4a CONTEMPT OF COURT 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.048.4 AGGRAV STALKING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER