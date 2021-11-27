SPRIGGS, ANTHONY JAMES JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 11/27/2021 | 03:23

Date of Birth: 05/23/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 30323 POINCIANNA RD, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: BARTENDER in RAMROD KEY

Arrest Location: 30515 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD179744 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008590

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.4 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

