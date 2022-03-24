SPRINGER, DANIEL RYAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/24/2022 | 13:41

Date of Birth: 01/31/1989 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: PO BOX 420958, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD050261 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002376

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you