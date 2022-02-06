Arrest Date/Time: 02/06/2022 | 09:52

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: O

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 36850 OVERSEAS HWY, BAHIA HONDA

Arresting Officer/Agency: JENNIFER HUGHES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021318 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000991

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 790.01.2 CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS

